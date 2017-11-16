It’s Give To The Max Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ‘Tis the season of giving and it’s the perfect day to do it.

Give to the Max Day is an annual event that raises millions of dollar for Minnesota organizations.

As of dawn Thursday, more than $6 million had already been donated.

The groups that get the most donations in different categories get even more money.

GiveMN does charge nearly 7 percent on each transaction, however, to help cover processing costs.

Last year about $20 million was raised in one day.

Second Harvest Heartland is hosting their first-ever Pack to the Max, a 24-hour volunteer event. There, they’re working all day to “put food on the tables of so many who would otherwise go without this holiday season.”

WCCO’s Kylie Bearse stopped by to talk with Bob Chatmas, COO of Second Harvest, as well as Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. You can see that interview in the video above.

“There’s so many people in the community that want to support us, and we value them greatly,” Chatmas said.

“You rarely get to create a holiday,” Blumberg said. “It’s an outpouring of generosity.”

Blumberg added that, since the creation of Give to the Max Day nine years ago, more than 10,000 nonprofit organizations have benefited from the generosity of hundreds of thousands of donors and volunteers.