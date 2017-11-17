Few Calls For Franken To Resign Following Accusations

(credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is feeling the heat back home from his own party and from voters — but no widespread calls to resign.

Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles broadcaster who appeared alongside Franken during a 2006 USO tour, accused him Thursday of forcing a kiss while rehearsing a skit. Tweeden also posted a photo of a grinning Franken placing his hands over her breasts as she slept on a plane during the tour.

Franken apologized to Tweeden and said he would cooperate in an ethics investigation.

Terry Stokes, who called herself a Republican but said she had voted for Franken in the past, said she was surprised by the reports. She called it “bad behavior” but said she didn’t think Franken should resign.

