Buses Return To Nicollet Mall In December

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After months upon months of trudging blocks away during construction, Metro Transit commuters will shortly be able to board buses once again on Nicollet Mall.
Metro Transit said that beginning Saturday, Dec. 2, routes 10, 11, 17, 18, 25 and 59 are once again operating on Nicollet Mall.
Those bus lines were redirected to Hennepin Avenue two years ago as construction began in earnest.
According to reports, though, they’ll soon be put on hiatus again as the city prepares to recast Nicollet Mall as a Super Bowl Experience.
The hiatus will last from Jan. 15 to Feb. 15.