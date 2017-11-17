Keenum Named FedEx Air Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With Teddy Bridgewater back from injury and waiting in the wings, Case Keenum’s start against Washington last week was sure to be scrutinized.
After tossing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, Keenum kept Bridgewater at bay for another week and earned himself an award from fans.
Keenum was named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 10.
Keenum has played in every Vikings game this season save Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. Sam Bradford played that game and lit up the Saints for 346 yards and three touchdowns.
Bradford has been limited by injury and only appeared in one other game this season, playing the first half in Week 5 before Keenum replaced him.
Keenum has led the Vikings to six wins, throwing for 1,914 yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions. His performance against Washington earned him another start this week against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff –a former teammate of Keenum’s — and San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard were also nominated for the award, which is voted on by fans.
