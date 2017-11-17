SportsLine’s Top Weekend Picks

Miami Heat @ Washington Wizards

Friday, November 17, 7:00 ET

WASHINGTON -4.5

This is the second half of a home-and-home set, Washington having won 102-93 in Miami on Wednesday. The Wizards won despite Bradley Beal shooting 6 of 19. He’ll be better at home. I like Washington to cover its fifth straight.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (29-19-2 in last 50 NBA ATS picks)

Michigan Wolverines @ Wisconsin Badgers

Saturday, November 18, 12:00 ET

WISCONSIN -7.5

Michigan finds itself in a tough situation. The Wolverines are playing a really good Wisconsin team that is still vying for respect, despite being 10-0 on the season. Which means they will now start playing for style points.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt

Navy Midshipmen @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Saturday, November 18, 3:30 ET

NOTRE DAME -17

After their humiliating 41-8 beatdown at Miami, expect the Fighting Irish to bounce back in a big way when Navy sails into South Bend. In their five home victories, the Irish have won by an average of 27 points. The 6-3 Midshipmen are coming off a close win over SMU, but my projections have Notre Dame rolling by more than three touchdowns in 63 percent of simulations. The Irish are 7-3 against the spread this season, while Navy is 5-4.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (27-13-2 in last 42 CFB ATS picks)

New England Patriots @ Oakland Raiders

Sunday, November 19, 4:25 ET

NEW ENGLAND -7

The Raiders, who have zero interceptions all season, struggle in most defensive aspects. But they’re especially weak defending passes to running backs and tight ends. Now they face a New England team that’s the best in the league at that. The Patriots prepared for the high altitude in Mexico City by staying out in Colorado after their blowout win in Denver. Oakland’s only edge in this game is extra rest. That’s not enough. While I wish I had gotten 6.5, I’ll still lay a touchdown with a New England team hitting its stride and playing to the level everyone expected before the season. And I don’t care that every public bettor also is on the Pats.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (4-1 in last 5 NFL ATS picks)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, November 19, 8:30 ET

DALLAS +4

The Cowboys don’t fare well when LB Sean Lee doesn’t lead the defense or when Ezekiel Elliott is out. The lackluster loss at Atlanta last week was the perfect example. They’re in desperation mode, but that’s good sometimes, and they’re at home. There’s been an over-adjustment to both team ratings after what each did last. When this passed -3 as a road favorite, I was sold on the Cowboys, and part of it is because they’re better than all seven teams the Eagles have beaten in a row. Upgrade in opponents for Philly. I have the Eagles -2, so I’m on Dallas.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (13-8-1 in last 22 NFL ATS picks)

>>MORE: See all NFL Week 11 picks

SportsLine offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and college football picks, odds, daily fantasy sports optimal lineups, and so much more from experts, insiders and former bookmakers.