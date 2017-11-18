St. Paul Firefighters Rescue 2 Teens From Cave

Filed Under: St. Paul, St. Paul Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters in St. Paul rescued two teens who were stuck in a cave early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a caller reported that two teenagers were exploring the bluffs on the city’s west side and were unable to get back from their position.

Upon arrival, crews learned the teens had entered a “tube like opening” to a cave about 100 feet down. The teens were unable to exit through that opening, which the caller said “was too narrow for a grown man to get down.”

The rescue took two-and-a-half hours and the teens were uninjured, according to the fire department.

