Police: Fake Officer Pulled Over Woman, Solicited Phone Number

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Richfield Police Department is looking for a male who impersonated an officer on at least two occasions in the last two weeks.
Authorities say in the first incident, the male, driving what appears to be a police SUV, initiated a traffic stop on a young female driver and attempted to get her phone number. In the second incident, the male knocked at a home and asked for directions.
Police say in both incidents, the man was driving a newer, black Ford SUV that was equipped with red and blue emergency lights. They say it was likely a former police vehicle, and the man was wearing a dark blue uniform.
The impersonator is described as a white male about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, between 20 to 40 years old and about 200 pounds with short brown hair. Authorities say if you ever doubt the authenticity of an officer, always call 911 to verify they are legitimate.
Anyone with information on the man should contact Richfield police.