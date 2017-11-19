Lawmakers, ‘SNL’ React To Accusations Against Sen. Al Franken

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – In the last 24 hours, there’ve been new reactions to the sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Al Franken.

Last week, Franken publicly apologized and wrote a letter to Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden, who has accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her during a USO Tour in 2006.

In the letter, Franken says he is ashamed of his actions and he’s sorry. Franken has asked for a Senate Ethics Committee review.

“The first thing I want to do is apologize: to Leeann [Tweeden], to everyone else who was part of that tour, to everyone who has worked for me, to everyone I represent, and to everyone who counts on me to be an ally and supporter and champion of women. There’s more I want to say, but the first and most important thing—and if it’s the only thing you care to hear, that’s fine—is: I’m sorry.”

The allegations against Franken were a topic on every single one of the Sunday morning network political shows, as well as “Saturday Night Live.”

On Saturday, the sketch show talked about him in their Weekend Update. His former employer of 15 years did not hold back.

“Sure it was taken before Franken ran for office,” said host Colin Jost, referencing the photo of Franken and Tweeden. “It was also taken after he was a sophomore in High School. It’s hard to be like, c’mon man he was only 55.”

Franken has also been replaced as the sponsor for a bill that would help victims of sexual assault.

From here on out, Abby Honold will be working on the bill with Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Franken’s accuser has not called for the former funny man to resign, but his colleagues continue to field questions about his future.

“I think that’s a decision for Al Franken and the people of Minnesota,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders on CNN. “My understanding is Franken is a very popular senator, people in Minnesota think he is doing a good job. His political future will rest with the people of Minnesota.”

“I’m calling them all on the carpet, that all of them should take responsibility for their behavior,” said Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah) on Fox News Sunday Morning.

“I did find them (allegations against Franken) to be both credible, disgusting, appalling and degrading to women,” Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said on ABC to George Stephanopoulos.

WCCO has reached out to Franken’s office to see if he intends to speak publicly beyond the statements released last week. We have not heard back.

State Auditor Rebecca Otto and state Rep. Erin Murphy issued statements that said Franken should step down.

Meanwhile, Gov. Mark Dayton and Klobuchar have called for an ethics investigation, but stopped short of asking Franken to resign.