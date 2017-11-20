2 Found Dead In Scandia Home

Filed Under: Local TV, Scandia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two people have been discovered dead in Scandia, and they are not currently looking for suspects.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they performed a welfare check at a residents on Olinda Trail North Sunday evening after receiving a call.

They found two dead bodies inside the residence, and a weapon on the scene.

The victims were Melissa Seefert, 65, and Clarence Seefert, 66.

The sheriff’s office said they are not seeing suspects, and the public is not in any danger.

