Gophers’ Murphy Repeats As Big Ten Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jordan Murphy made history Monday as he became the first Gopher basketball player to repeat as Big Ten Player of the Week.
The junior forward had three double-doubles last week as the Gophers won three games to improve to 4-0 on the season. Murphy started the week with 23 points and 14 rebounds in an 86-74 win at Providence in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over Niagara.
Murphy finished the week Sunday with 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals as the Gophers beat Western Carolina 92-64.
He’s the fourth player in Gophers history to win Big Ten Player of the Week multiple times in a season. The others were Kris Humphries, Joel Przybilla and Quincy Lewis. He’s averaging 24.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game in a 4-0 start to lead the Big Ten.
The Gophers host Alabama A&M Tuesday night.