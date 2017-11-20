Gophers’ Bell, Pitts Earn Big Ten Weekly Awards

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team is off to a 4-0 start, and Kenisha Bell and Destiny Pitts earned Big Ten weekly awards on Monday.
Bell was named the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, while Pitts was named the Freshman of the Week.
Bell recorded double-doubles in three straight games, starting with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Rhode Island last Monday. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds last Thursday, then had 31 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Boston College. She leads the Gophers with 21.3 points and 7.8 assists per game.
Pitts led the Gophers with 15 rebounds in the win at Rhode Island. She added 20 points and 12 rebounds in a win over VCU and had a career-high 16 rebounds in a win Sunday. She’s averaging 13.3 points and 12 rebounds per game for the season.
The Gophers face No. 22-ranked Xavier Wednesday night.