Karl-Anthony Towns Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns was named the Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Timberwolves to a 3-1 week.
Towns averaged 20.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and two assists per game as the Timberwolves beat Utah, San Antonio and Dallas and lost to Detroit Sunday night. For the week, he shot 55 percent from the floor, including 9-of-16 from three-point range.
The week started with 24 points and 13 rebounds in a 109-98 win over Utah. Towns followed that with 26 points and 16 rebounds in a win over San Antonio.
For the season, Towns is averaging 20.8 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.