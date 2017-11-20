Charges: Woman Carves Message In Hospital Room Wall, Attacks Nurse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Blaine woman is charged with fourth degree assault after prosecutors say she punched a nurse in the face in her room at Mercy Hospital last month.

According to the criminal complaint, 36-year-old Melissa Mau was a patient in the emergency room at the hospital on Oct. 4. She reportedly used plastic utensils to carve the words “Missy Mau Help,” into the wall of her room, then waited in a blind spot near the door.

When a nurse walked in, she punched him in the face and attempted to flee, the complaint alleges. Other staff at the hospital took her to another room, where she was restrained and sedated.

The nurse was hit in the side of the head, near his glasses. The hit left two small abrasions on his face.

