Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron

Many animals in shelters, boarding kennels, and foster homes need a home of their own. Searching online for a pet is a great convenience. But an in-person adoption event provides a single setting where prospective pet owners can cross paths with different animal breeds. Pet adoption day begins November 22, 2017 and continues through early 2018. Call first to confirm an event, since dates and times are subject to change or cancellation.

Adoption Event At Lupient Buick GMC

Lupient Buick GMC Of Rochester

4646 Highway 52 N.

Rochester, MN 55901

(507) 216-4682

www.facebook.com/events

Date: November 30, 2017, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On the last Thursday of every month, Lupient Buick holds fun-filled adoption events at its dealerships. Post-Thanksgiving and just in time for the holidays, the Rochester dealership will be hosting adoption festivities. It’s a sort of two-tiered occasion. You’ll meet adorable animals from shelters and foster homes. If you wish, you can also browse the new Buick releases. Imagine taking your adoptive dog or cat for a Buick test drive. Or drive your adopted pet home in a Buick. But remember the animals from Secondhand Hounds, waiting for adoption, are the center of the event. Express your interest on Lupient’s Facebook page or contact the dealership directly.

No Kitten Left Behind

Urban Tails Pet Supply

2106 Lyndale S.

Minneapolis, MN

(612) 879-0709

www.urbantailspet.com/Events

Date: December 2, 2017, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The bark is often about Ruff. Now, how about a shout for stray and abandoned kittens and cats? To make sure friendly felines aren’t left in the cold, No Kitten Left Behind-MN in St. Paul is sponsoring an adoption day event at Urban Tails Pet Supply. It’s a Twin Cities effort to arrange adoptions between kittens, cats and people. Hopefully, a pet loving household will adopt cat parents as well as their kitten offspring. Looking for a place to spend a Saturday? Urban Tails has many adoption events. December 2 is one of them.

Adoption Event at Chuck And Don’s In Minnetonka

Chuck And Don’s In Minnetonka

4723 County Road 101

Minnetonka, MN 55345

(952) 746-3733

www.chuckanddons.com Date: December 12, 2017 at 12 p.m. This pet food and pet supply retailer carries the best in food, treats, general supplies and toys. In December, the store in Minnetonka will be hosting an adoption event for dogs and cats from Secondhand Hounds. Between in-store events, pet adoption inclusive, Chuck And Don’s is expanding in Minnesota and elsewhere. You can expect pet adoption events at these new stores. Another way this Minnesotan pet supplier brings animals and people together is through Abbey’s Pet Place.

Underdog Rescue Adoption Event

Bentley’s Pet Stuff Plymouth

1115 Vicksburg Lane

Plymouth, MN

(763) 476-7372

www.petstuff.com Date: December 27, 2017, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Underdog Rescue takes in the underdogs of pet owner preferences: dogs and cats who are social castaways. This non-profit animal rescue shelter holds a number of adoption events for cat and dog breeds at the bottom of the adoption hierarchy. Pit bulls fall into this class. These events have a large attendance and following, demonstrating that the underdog can be tops with pet lovers. Go to the Underdog Rescue Calendar for a full list of adoption events.

Greyhound Meetup

http://www.gpa-mn.org Date: January 27, 2018, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.