Donate To ‘Home For The Holidays’

This holiday season, WCCO is proud to partner with the Minnesota Assistance Council For Veterans (MACV) for “Home for the Holidays”. Our goal is to bring awareness and support to veteran homelessness in our community. MACV provides comprehensive programs and supportive services to homeless veterans.

Their structured assistance program gives veterans the support to fully integrate back into the community and the confidence to rebuild relationships.

MACV helps veterans and their families find housing and provide resources such as food vouchers, mortgage assistance, skills training, health care, job search assistance, and chemical dependence treatment.

You can donate to MACV’s programs and services online now by clicking here.

To learn more about MACV’s housing, assistance and outreach programs, click here.

