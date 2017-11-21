Eagles, Jimmy Buffet Coming To Target Field Next June

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Can’t decide whether to spend your next vacation at the “Hotel California” or wasted away in “Margaritaville”? How about do both?

The Eagles are hitting the road next summer, and have announced the first set of dates for their “An Evening with the Eagles” concerts.

Minneapolis is among their stops. They’ll be performing songs like (presumably) “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Witchy Woman,” “Best of My Love,” “Heartache Tonight” and “One of These Nights” at Target Field on Saturday, June 30.

Their concert announcement included a roster of team-up acts hitting the road with them, but Minneapolis will be one of the stops that include Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band.

The lineup for the Eagles on the tour includes: Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

