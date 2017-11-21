Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing & Killing Parents With Screwdrivers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eden Prairie man has pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing his parents using screwdrivers last year, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
On Tuesday morning, 38-year-old Nathan Lehman pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the May 25 incident.
The bodies of Robert and Debra Lehman were found on May 25, 2017 in their Eden Prairie home. The criminal complaint says Lehman was arrested in Buffalo, with bloody clothes in the trunk of his car.
According to the complaint, Lehman told police he went to the house, stabbed his mother in the bathroom, then stabbed his father when he came in after his mother screamed.
Prosecutors say Lehman moved back into his parents’ house, but wasn’t following orders of his mental health caseworkers. His parents reported him missing May 8.
Eden Prairie police had been called multiple times on Lehman for mental health problems, meth addition and assaults on his parents.
Lehman on Tuesday rejected the county prosecutor’s offer of just over 40 years in prison in exchange for a guilty plea. He instead made a straight plea, which means the two sides will argue what the sentence will be.
Hennepin County District Court Judge Jamie Anderson will make the determination at a sentencing hearing on Jan. 8.