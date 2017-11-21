Charges: Mail Carrier Steals Gift Card From Mailbox Outside Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities mail carrier has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing a gift card out of a birthday card in a mailbox outside of a hospital.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman placed the card and a $100 Visa gift card in a mailbox outside Mercy Hospital in Fridley on June 30. When she called the friend she intended to send it to a week later, the friend said she never got the card.
Visa determined the gift card was used at several businesses in and near Fridley on the same day the woman put it in the mailbox.
Using surveillance footage, authorities identified the suspect as 42-year-old Equonda White, who was later identified as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.
White admitted she was the person in the video and that she made the purchases, but denied stealing the gift card.
White faces one count of mail theft. She is scheduled to appear in court in December.