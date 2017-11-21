Police: Eden Prairie Center On Lockdown

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say Eden Prairie Center has been placed on lockdown after a report of a person with a weapon.
Authorities say the lockdown started shortly after noon Tuesday. Eden Prairie police are advising people to stay out of the area and if you’re at the mall, to shelter in place.
According to officials with the Eden Prairie Center, there have been no confirmed reports of shots fired. There was a report of a firearm, and Eden Prairie police are working to clear the mall.
Stay with WCCO.com for more on this developing story.