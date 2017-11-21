Ramsey Police: 55-Year-Old Missing Man Known To Frequent Nowthen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ramsey police are asking for the public’s assistance after a 55-year-old man went missing last week.

According to police, David Dahl was last seen on Nov. 14 at 3 a.m. near the 7600 block of 181st Avenue Northwest in Ramsey. He was seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, but was mostly unclothed.

Police say Dahl is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with brown wavy hair and blue eyes. He’s known to frequent Nowthen, Minnesota and does not have a cell phone or vehicle.

Police are urging people in those areas to check nearby barns, sheds, outbuildings and vehicles on their property.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ramsey police at 763-427-6812.

(credit: Ramsey PD)

