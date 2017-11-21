State Sen. Schoen To Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota State Senator will resign amid allegations from several women that he sexually harassed them.

Multiple women have come forward with their stories about Sen. Dan Schoen (DFL-Cottage Grove), including Minnesota Rep. Erin Maye Quade, Capitol staffer Ellen Anderson and legislative candidate Lindsay Port.

Schoen’s attorney, Paul Rogosheske, confirmed the move to WCCO’s Pat Kessler late Tuesday afternoon.

The allegations published first by MinnPost range from persistent texting and invitations to hang out to grabbing Port on her buttocks in 2015.

Freshman state Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn said Thursday that she was warned about Schoen’s actions by other women when she started as a legislator.

“I’m certain there have been other incidents, because the people who warned me were not aware of Port’s story and Rep. May Quade’s story, so obviously this is patterned behavior,” Becker-Finn said. “To be honest, there are other people in this building, it’s not just Sen. Schoen, there are other people at the Capitol that women are warned to be careful around. … I’ve worked in public service for the county and the state and it’s really disheartening that this is the most hostile environment I have ever worked in is here at the State Capitol.”

Before being elected to his current position, Schoen served as a state representative.

Schoen also works as a Cottage Grove police officer and has since 2001. Records show he was disciplined in 2005 for “conduct unbecoming of a peace officer; evidence and property.”

Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith both called for Schoen’s resignation on Nov. 9.

A state Senator cannot be fired from their job, because they are elected by the people, but Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said the body has an “ethics process in place that might need to be utilized if Senator Schoen doesn’t resign.”