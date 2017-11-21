Stewartville School Cafeteria Staff Reportedly Dump Lunches Of Students In Debt

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A new school lunch policy in one southeastern Minnesota school district has hunger advocates speaking out.

This comes after the Stewartville School Board approved a rule aimed at curbing the amount of student lunch debt in October.

This new policy, implemented in November, bars students who have a negative balance on their school lunch account from getting any additional food from the cafeteria. The Stewartville School District reportedly instructed their cafeteria staff to dump out a student’s food if they had a negative balance and students were given a sandwich instead.

On Tuesday morning, attorneys, legislators and health care officials gathered at the State Capitol to talk about solutions to what they call “school lunch shaming.”

In 2014, the state passed legislation ensuring that reminders about lunch payments do not stigmatize or demean students.

However, some argue more work needs to be done and that students should never be shamed publicly or given an alternative meal just because they owe money.

“Is dumping a meal into a bucket in front of a child in a very visible way a shaming or demeaning reminder for payment? Yes,” said Jessica Webster of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid.

The Stewartville School District claims they have more than $10,000 in debt from student lunches alone.

The balance owed on accounts ranges from around $40 dollars to more than $300.

WCCO-TV reached out to the Superintendent of Stewartville Schools for comment on whether or not they have made any changes to their policy. So far, there has been no response.

Their website states that the district is “reviewing our procedures to ensure that all students are treated with dignity and respect in regard to our school lunch policy.”