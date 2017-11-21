St. Paul Almanac’s ‘Storymobile’ Stolen, Reward Offered

Filed Under: St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A one-of-a-kind trailer and electric bicycle were stolen from a Minnesota nonprofit Tuesday night.

storymobile 1 St. Paul Almanacs Storymobile Stolen, Reward Offered

(credit: St. Paul Almanac)

St. Paul Almanac says its “Storymobile” trailer and electric bicycle went missing from the Summit-University neighborhood in St. Paul. The solar-powered vehicle and trailer are used to help local residents record, write and perform their personal stories.

storymobile 2 St. Paul Almanacs Storymobile Stolen, Reward Offered

(credit: St. Paul Almanac)

The group says an anonymous donor has pledged $500 for any information that leads to the safe return of the Storymobile. Any tips can be emailed to info@storymobile.org, or you can call 651-785-6268.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch