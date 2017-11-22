Ahead Of ‘Blackout Wednesday’, Officials & Loved Ones Speak Out On DUIs

ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State agencies are warning of the high cost of drunk driving ahead of the holiday season and Thanksgiving Eve – also called “Blackout Wednesday”.
The night before Thanksgiving is a popular night for people to go out to the bars and celebrate the long holiday weekend. To stress the importance of getting a sober ride home, two families who lost their loved ones to drunk driving share their stories.
This fall, Hitesh Patel lost his 20-year-old niece Ria Patel in a drunk driving car crash. Prosecutors believe Patel’s boyfriend drove into a light pole, before fleeing the scene. He admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.
Sergeant Catherine Michal of the Minneapolis Police Department lost her daughter, Deanna to a drunk driver in 2006. She was just 16 years old.
“Did Deanna deserve to die that way? Absolutely not. She died because one person made a bad choice,” Michal said. “I have not put up a Christmas tree since Deanna died. Why? Because I can’t take those ornaments that she made and gave to me and put them on a tree. I can’t take those ornaments that she bought for me and put them on a tree.”
Over the past 5 years (2012-2016), nearly 13,000 people have been arrested for drunk driving between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
Twenty-seven people were killed on Minnesota roads in drunk driving related crashes during that same time period.
On an average Wednesday night, there are 47 arrests. On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, there are more than 70 in the State of Minnesota.
