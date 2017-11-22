Dayton: ‘You Don’t Humiliate Students’ With School Lunch Debt

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota lawmaker is looking into ways to force school districts to back off hard-line tactics for students with school lunch debt.
The move comes amid reports that a Minnesota school cafeteria worker took food from children who owed lunch money and disposed of the food as the children watched. The legislator says children should never be shamed for owing lunch money.
And, she says she’s considering to take away state aid from districts employing harsh tactics.
“This defies good judgment and basic adult common sense. I mean, you just don’t humiliate students for factors that are outside of their control,” Gov. Mark Dayton said.
Dayton signed a bill three years ago that banned any demeaning actions taken toward students because of lunch debts.