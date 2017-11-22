2 Men Arrested, Charged In Sherburne County Burglaries

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men from Becker have been arrested and charged in connection with a month-long burglary spree involving a home and several businesses where they stole firearms and thousands of dollars in cash and property, authorities say.
Raymond Scott Foster and Joshua James Lattery, both 22, were each charged with first-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling and four counts of third-degree burglary, Lattery also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says businesses in Clear Lake, Princeton, Elk River and Becker were reported between Oct. 20 and Nov. 20. Among the items stolen were cash, guns and electronics.
Authorities say a residence was also burglarized in early November.
Investigators discovered that Lattery and Foster were involved, and a search warrant was executed Tuesday at a residence on the 12000 block of Holasek Avenue in Becker.
Authorities found thousands in cash and property identified by business owners as being stolen. Investigators also found several items of other property that belonged to victims, but they didn’t know it had been taken.
The case remains under investigation.