Lawsuit Over Stillwater School Closings Dismissed

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the closing of three Stillwater elementary schools.
The lawsuit was filed by a parent-led coalition known as 834 Voice. The suit alleged open meeting violations by the school board and financial conflicts of interest.
But Anoka County Judge Daniel O’Fallon ruled this week that the group lacked legal standing to sue.
The school board voted last year to close the schools and shift students to new schools. The schools closed in June.
The Star Tribune reports the 834 Voice group alleged closing the schools would result in larger class sizes, reduced access to teachers and longer bus rides.
Superintendent Denise Pontrelli said in a statement district administrators recognize the “difficult time within our community” experienced by residents on both sides of the issue.
