Body Of Missing Oakdale Man Found In River At Interstate State Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search for a missing Oakdale man came to a tragic conclusion this Thanksgiving.

Authorities identified a body recovered from the St. Croix River as that of Vue Her — a kayaker who went missing near Taylors Falls in July. Two hunters discovered the body Tuesday on the river banks of the Wisconsin side of the park.

Vue Her (credit: CBS)

When investigators reviewed the scene, they were unable to find any information that would identify the body. The Midwest Medical Examiner identified the body as Vue Her on Thursday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner are still working to determine the cause of death.

