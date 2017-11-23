Police: Woman Arrested In Man’s Death In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was found dead in a south Minneapolis home Thursday afternoon, and a woman was arrested in the investigation, police say.
Officers received a call at around 2:45 p.m. that a man was unconscious in a house on the 5700 block of 33rd Avenue South, just north of Highway 62. Police say responding officers performed CPR on the man until an ambulance took him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.
Police say they arrested a woman at the scene. Investigators from the homicide unit interviewed her Thursday evening. They say the victim and the woman knew each other, and there are no other suspects
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will reveal the victim’s identity and his cause of death later, police say. Investigators did not reveal any other details of the investigation.