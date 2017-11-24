SD Man Receives 2 Month In Jail For Torturing, Killing 3 Cats

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A Rapid City, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to two months in jail for torturing and killing three cats in January when he lived in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Twenty-four-year-old Jalan Greer this week entered an Alford plea, meaning he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged that a jury would likely convict him. The court treats it like a guilty plea.

Greer will be on two years of supervised probation following his jail time, during which he can’t possess animals.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch