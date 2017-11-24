Police: St. Cloud Man Shot In Foot & Robbed; Suspect On The Loose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Cloud say they looking to identify a suspect after a man was shot and robbed after an argument Thursday afternoon.
According to police, officers were sent to the St. Cloud Hospital shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the report of a man in the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his foot.
Police learned a male acquaintance of the victim came to his house and had an argument with him over past issues they’ve had. The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the foot. The man then left after taking money from the victim.
After being treated for non-life threatening injuries, the victim was released from the hospital.
The investigation is active and potential charges could include assault and robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301, 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.