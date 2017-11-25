Sheriff: 3 Hurt In Fire Near New Prague

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were injured in a fire late Friday afternoon near New Prague.
Authorities say it happened at a property on Redwing Avenue in Helena Township.
Two men in a teen were repairing a vehicle’s fuel system in a building when gasoline spilled, which was then ignited by a wood-burning stove.
All three suffered burns and were treated at an area hospital. Their identities and conditions are not known.
Several area fire departments assisted in battle the blaze. The building was a total loss.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is assisting the Scott County Sheriff’s office in the investigation.