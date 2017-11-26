Mild November Weather Has Twin Cities In Holiday Spirit

WAYZATA, Minn. (WCCO) — Hopefully you got a chance to get out and enjoy the gorgeous November weather on Sunday.

Temperatures hit the upper 40s in the Twin Cities metro, and they’ll bump up into the 50s on Monday. WCCO’s Kate Raddatz found people getting into the holiday spirit even without cold or snow.

There isn’t a hint of ice in the bay nestled up to downtown Wayzata. As people stroll the main street, taking in above average temperatures for the holiday season.

“This is just such gorgeous November weather that I want to make themost of it,” Sandy Lewandowski of Minnetonka said.

Sandy Lewandowski had already taken her dog Radar out for two walks by 11 a.m.

“I am just loving it. Stopped for coffee, a croissant, it’s just a great day to be out and about,” Lewandowski said.

While you can’t skate on the lakes yet, you can find your ice at Loring Park.

“Adley loves playing hockey so we thought we’d come out and check out the ice rink,” one mother said.

Families were out enjoying the first open weekend at the Holidazzle in Minneapolis that kicked off with fireworks Friday night. Although it’s a bit warmer than they planned.

“I think we’re too bundled up actually,” one person said.

Unless you’re this guy.

“I’m just wearing some T-shirt and some jeans. It’s not too bad outside,” Hunter Glassgcock of Sioux Falls said.

With 50s in the forecast for Monday, the lighter layers can stick around. You never know when that view on the lake will be covered in snow.

“As we know in Minnesota things can change rather abruptly so I think everybody should be out and about enjoying it,” Lewandowski said.

The Holidazzle runs through Saturday Dec. 23.