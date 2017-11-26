Police Searching For Suspects Following Shooting In St. Cloud Apartment

Filed Under: Shooting, St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Cloud are searching for suspects following a Saturday night shooting that left a man with a bullet wound to his back.

The St. Cloud Police Department says the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at an apartment on the 400 block of 9th Avenue North.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his back. He told investigators that the gunman, whom he knew, entered his apartment with three other men.

The gunman fired several shots, but only one hit the victim. The suspects fled on foot.

Police attempted to find the suspects with a K9 unit, but the dog lost the scent.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Cloud police at 320-251-1200.

