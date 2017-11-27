Outdoor Workers Welcome Warmer Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This warm weather makes it hard to believe we only have a few days left until December.

Even though we didn’t hit a record today, we did make it up to 60 degrees.

Our average high for this time of the year is just two degrees above the freezing mark. And while many of us are hoping for snow, plenty of folks are enjoying the mild conditions, especially those who work outdoors.

It’s Jeremy Kleckner and Rick Giesler’s fourth day on the job stringing Christmas lights at the Promenade in Wayzata. They’re used to working in just about any kind of weather, but days like Monday are a boost for business.

“It’s helped us get the installs done quicker and service more customers,” Giesler said.

And while getting the job done more quickly is a plus, Giesler says so is being comfortable.

“It’s just more pleasant being out here, too. The guys are wearing, we’re wearing hoodies, wearing sweats. We’re not wearing three, four layers of clothes and gloves, because your dexterity then can be off, too, if you have to wear gloves to try and wrap or unwrap lights,” he said.

And while the warmth and sunshine make for a much more pleasant working environment, Giesler says it also has a lot to do with safety.

“Guys moving the ladders around, it’s a lot safer, and in some cases for some of these residential roof lines we do we actually have to get up on the roof. So having no snow on the roofs, no ice on the roofs has really been beneficial for us,” he said.

No snow has been beneficial, but Giesler says he hopes we get some soon. This is Minnesota after all.

“I’m perfectly fine with it, but I’d like to see some snow for Christmas,” he said.

Don’t expect highs in the 60s Tuesday as we have a cold front moving through.