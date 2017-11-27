Help Sought Finding Two Missing Anglers On Upper Red Lake

Filed Under: Missing Person, Missing Persons, Upper Red Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding two missing anglers.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the anglers – a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman – were last known to be on Upper Red Lake, which is about 50 miles north of Bemidji.

Officials are asking those with homes on the lake to check their outbuildings and property for any sign of the missing anglers. However, they caution that no search should be done on the lake ice, due to unfavorable conditions.

Authorities are also searching for a camo-toned Polaris Sportsman ATV, which the anglers were riding.

Anyone with information on the anglers is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 218-333-9111.

