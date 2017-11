Council Vote To Be Held Tuesday On Lake Calhoun Name Change

Some wonder if changing the lake’s name will start of cascade of further name changes and a resulting bureaucratic nightmare.

“This is a gesture in the 21st century to recognize the Dakota people here in Hennepin County by naming the lake in its traditional way,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great conversation for people to have.”

Lake Calhoun is the official name of the popular lake, but petitions have pushed for the lake to be officially returned to its Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The decision to change the name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis could be a big step closer to happening after a Tuesday city council meeting.

