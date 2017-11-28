Home For The Holidays: Donate by calling 1-800-542-9226 or texting MACV to 41444 | Send an ornament

Council Vote To Be Held Tuesday On Lake Calhoun Name Change

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under: Lake Calhoun, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The decision to change the name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis could be a big step closer to happening after a Tuesday city council meeting.

Lake Calhoun is the official name of the popular lake, but petitions have pushed for the lake to be officially returned to its Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska.

Hennepin County Commissioner Peter McLaughlin (District 4) hopes the vote to change the name will pass in the 1:30 p.m. meeting.

“This is a gesture in the 21st century to recognize the Dakota people here in Hennepin County by naming the lake in its traditional way,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great conversation for people to have.”

But not everyone is on board with the name change.

Some wonder if changing the lake’s name will start of cascade of further name changes and a resulting bureaucratic nightmare.

Lake Calhoun was named after John C. Calhoun, a statesmen from South Carolina who supported slavery. He died more than 160 years ago.

An earlier vote in a city committee meeting was close (4-3). The vote in Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting could also be close.

More from Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch