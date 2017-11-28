‘No Ropes, No Harnesses’: State-Of-The-Art Climbing Gym Opens In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new place to go for adventure in the Twin Cities is now open for business.

On Tuesday, the Minneapolis Bouldering Project opened to the metro’s ever-growing and enthusiastic climbing community.

The facility is a state-of-the art, 40,000-square-foot space, and it’s the only location of its kind in the Twin Cities.

“We’re an all-bouldering facility, which means there are no ropes and no harnesses,” said manager James Santelli. “We have 16 inches of foam down here so when you come off the wall, you land on foam pads.”

He says the opening day turnout just goes to show how popular the sport is becoming.

For climber Melanie Nomura, the experience is about more than just climbing.

“You kind of feel like it’s not just you working on the problem,” she said. “It’s very, very communal. You feel like you’re at a skate park or something where you do a few things and hang out and talk about them.”

If you’re not an expert climber, don’t worry. The Minneapolis Bouldering Project welcomes people of all ages and skill levels.

“The good thing about what we do here is this very accessible and open for anyone who wants to come,” Santelli said. “We offer the easiest climbs all the way up to your hardest.”

For those who want more than just climbing, Minneapolis Bouldering Project also offers yoga classes, weight rooms and social spaces.

“It’s got like a full lifestyle thing going on here,” said climber Jake Blair. “I mean like they’ve got beer across the street, or you can get coffee when you’re coming in, all your friends are hanging out, it’s a great place for fitness as well, you lose weight, if that’s you’re thing, you get really strong, it’s just like a fun time.”

The Minneapolis Bouldering Project is located on West River Road right by the Plymouth Avenue Bridge.

