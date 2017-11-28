Home For The Holidays: Donate by calling 1-800-542-9226 or texting MACV to 41444 | Send an ornament

Mpls. PD Releases Pics Of Robbery Suspect Who Beat Victim Unconscious

Victim Remains In Critical Condition
Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department, Robbery Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are sharing images of a robbery and assault suspect, who critically injured a male victim, in hopes someone will identify him.

According to police, officers from the 1st Precinct responded at 11:17 p.m. Monday to an assault call on 6 North 5th Street. In the incident, a victim was left unconscious.

Police say surveillance footage shows a suspect beating a victim, including stomping the victim’s head, and robbing the victim of his wallet.

The victim was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information that could help investigators make an arrest in the incident is asked to call Sgt. Dunphy 612-673-2881 or Sgt. Porras 612-673-3572. You can also submit information anonymously by calling the MPD TIP line at 612-692-TIPS (8477).

minneapolis assault suspect nov 28 2017 edited 1 Mpls. PD Releases Pics Of Robbery Suspect Who Beat Victim Unconscious

(credit: Minneapolis PD)

