Report: Stranger Sexually Assaults Woman In Rochester

Filed Under: Rochester, Sexual Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Rochester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman Sunday morning, according to KIMT.

According to police, the incident took place Sunday on the 200 block of 1st Avenue Northwest between 10 and 10:30 a.m.

Police say a suspect, who is a stranger to the victim, used a ruse to enter the victim’s residence. Once inside, the suspect sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a thin black man, around 30 years old, wearing dark pants and a red sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Ryan Edge directly at (507)328-6898 or the Police Non-Emergency Number at 507-328-6800.

(credit: Rochester Police/KIMT)

