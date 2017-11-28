Report: Stranger Sexually Assaults Woman In Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Rochester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman Sunday morning, according to KIMT.
According to police, the incident took place Sunday on the 200 block of 1st Avenue Northwest between 10 and 10:30 a.m.
Police say a suspect, who is a stranger to the victim, used a ruse to enter the victim’s residence. Once inside, the suspect sexually assaulted her.
The suspect is described as a thin black man, around 30 years old, wearing dark pants and a red sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Ryan Edge directly at (507)328-6898 or the Police Non-Emergency Number at 507-328-6800.