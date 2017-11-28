St. Anthony Council To Discuss Reynolds Settlement Privately Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly a year and a half after the shooting of Philando Castile, settlement talks continue between Diamond Reynolds and the City of St. Anthony.

The St. Anthony City Council is set to discuss the settlement Tuesday night behind closed doors.

Reynolds was in the car with her daughter back in July of 2016 when a police officer shot and killed Castile, who was her boyfriend. This past June, that officer, Jeronimo Yanez, was found not guilty of manslaughter and endangerment charges. He is no longer employed by St. Anthony Police.

Diamond Reynolds became a name known around the world that July day.

Shortly after her boyfriend was shot, she went to Facebook Live and shared on the internet what happened. Her young daughter was in her car seat in the back and witnessed the shooting as well.

The question is: should the city give Reynolds money for what she and her daughter went through?

City Manager Mark Casey said earlier this month there are discussions, but nothing has been finalized and we have not heard how much the settlement could be worth.

The St. Anthony council will meet and discuss the possibility of a settlement Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a closed door, private meeting.

This past June, Castile’s family reached a settlement of nearly $3 million with the city of St. Anthony. That came from insurance money.

MPR is reporting that the insurance money is nearly maxed out, so the city would have to come up with money some other way.

If the city were to approve a settlement that would have to take place in an open session of the council.