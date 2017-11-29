St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty In Orono Man’s Drug Overdose Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to providing the heroin that killed an Orono man.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Wednesday 39-year-old Garyegus Cooper has pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of a controlled substance. The charge was the result of an investigation into the death of 33-year-old David Mack-Bohnhoff. As part of a plea agreement, Cooper also will plead guilty to promotion of prostitution, a crime for which he was recently charged.
According to the criminal complaint, Mack-Bohnhoff was last seen alive June 24. Family members found him dead the next day at his house. Investigators searched his cell phone and found text messages about buying heroin from Cooper.
Cooper will be sentenced on Dec. 21.
