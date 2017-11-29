Investigation After Toddler Dies In St. Paul Foster Home; License Suspended

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating after a 2-year-old girl died inside a foster home earlier this month.
According to police, officers responded at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 13 to the report of a 2-year-old who wasn’t breathing. When police arrived at the residence on the 400 block of Arlington Ave. E., St. Paul Fire medics were already at the scene tending to the child in a back bedroom.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
There have been no arrests or charges involved in the case. The investigation is active and ongoing.
The foster care license of Sabrena Carter and Van Lowe at the address was pulled by the Department of Human Services three days later. There had been no complaints at the address before.
Regulators inspected the home, with no concerns raised, just four days before the child’s death.