Description Released For Suspect SUV In St. Paul Hit-And-Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police released Wednesday a description of the SUV suspected in a weekend hit-and-run that left a cyclist with grave injuries.
The St. Paul Police Department says investigators are looking for a 2008-2010 Hyundai Santa Fe that’s light green in color but may appear beige or silver, depending on the lighting. The vehicle also has front-end damage and is missing its passenger side mirror.
Here's more info about the Hyundai Santa Fe (2008 to 2010 model) that struck Mr. Hernadez Solano.
Color: Platinum Sage Metallic (looks light-green, silver or beige, depending on the light)
Rims: Dark-colored
Damage: front-end, missing passenger-side mirror
Call: 651-266-5727 pic.twitter.com/BnNTYdmGKE
— St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) November 29, 2017
Police say they got footage of the SUV from surveillance cameras near the intersection where the hit-and-run occurred: West 7th Street and Grand Avenue.
The victim, 52-year-old Jose Hernandez, of St. Paul, was struck early Sunday morning while biking home from his shift at Brasa Rotsserie, where he works bussing tables.
Witnesses told police that the SUV hit Hernandez, who was wearing a helmet and headlamp, and sped off.
Hernandez’s friends say the collision snapped his spinal cord at the base of his skull, adding that he’s “basically brain dead.”
On Tuesday, Brasa said that Hernandez was in highly critical but stable condition and was expected to soon be taken out of a medically-induced coma.
The restaurant put up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover Hernandez’s medical expenses. You can donate to it here.
Anyone with information on the suspect SUV is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5727.