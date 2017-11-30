Another Woman Accuses Sen. Franken Of Sexual Misconduct

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a new report from someone accusing Sen. Al Franken of sexual misconduct.
An Army veteran told CNN that Franken cupped her breast in December 2003, during a USO tour photo op.
Stephanie Kemplin, 41, was deployed in Kuwait at the time.
Kemplin told CNN the touching lasted anywhere from five to 10 seconds.
“It was long enough that he should have known if it was an accident. I’m very confident saying that,” Kemplin told CNN.
Franken’s office released a statement this morning saying: “As Sen. Franken made clear this week, he takes thousands of photos and has met tens of thousands of people and he has never intentionally engaged in this kind of conduct. He remains fully committed to cooperating with the ethics investigation.”