Eden Prairie Police Seeking 3 Suspects In Credit Card Theft

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Eden Prairie are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a recent motor vehicle theft.

Authorities say they’re investigating a theft from a vehicle on Summit Drive on Oct. 28. Police say the suspects were driving a white Toyota Prius, and used credit cards from the theft at stores in Eden Prairie and Shakopee.

(credit: Eden Prairie Police Department)

Anyone who can identify the three suspects or who might have information about the incident should contact the Eden Prairie Police Department at (952) 949-6200.

