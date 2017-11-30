Eden Prairie Police Seeking 3 Suspects In Credit Card Theft

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Eden Prairie are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a recent motor vehicle theft.
Authorities say they’re investigating a theft from a vehicle on Summit Drive on Oct. 28. Police say the suspects were driving a white Toyota Prius, and used credit cards from the theft at stores in Eden Prairie and Shakopee.
Anyone who can identify the three suspects or who might have information about the incident should contact the Eden Prairie Police Department at (952) 949-6200.