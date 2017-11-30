Gophers LB Jaylen Waters The Latest To Depart MN Program

Filed Under: Golden Gophers, Jaylen Waters

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota redshirt sophomore linebacker Jaylen Waters is the latest to announce his departure from the team.

The native of Killeen, Texas, says he will transfer to another school. Waters had seven tackles in 10 games for the Gophers in 2017. He’s the 13th scholarship player from the 2015 recruiting class to depart. Starting quarterback Demry Croft announced his decision to leave the program earlier this week.

Waters thanked former coach Jerry Kill and linebacker coach Mike Sherels and expressed his appreciation for new coach P.J. Fleck and his assistants.

jaylen waters Gophers LB Jaylen Waters The Latest To Depart MN Program

(credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch