St. Paul Planning Events Around Super Bowl LII

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — While the Super Bowl is being played in Minneapolis, there will be a lot happening across the Mississippi River in St. Paul.
From ice skating to shopping and concerts, the city of St. Paul says there will be plenty of activities to take part in. One of the biggest is the St. Paul Super Slide at CHS Field.
The 40-foot long slide drops a sled from the second level of seats onto the field. Outside the ballpark, there will be a night market.
St. Paul is also hosting 15 days of live outdoor music, and meet-and-greets with Olympians. Plus, the Winter Carnival is extending some of its events to take place Super Bowl weekend.