Truck Driver Cited For Illegally Hauling Shed Near Thief River Falls

Filed Under: Minnesota State Patrol, Oversize Load, Pennington County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a truck driver in northwestern Minnesota was cited earlier this month for illegally hauling a shed.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the incident happened on Nov. 19 in Pennington County, just west of Thief River Falls. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the truck on Center Avenue North, then asked for a state trooper to come to the scene and help navigate commercial vehicle laws.

state patrol oversize load Truck Driver Cited For Illegally Hauling Shed Near Thief River Falls

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

The truck was hauling a 36-foot wide shed. The driver did not have proper permits or an escort vehicle for the haul. The state trooper cited the driver for various violations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch