Truck Driver Cited For Illegally Hauling Shed Near Thief River Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a truck driver in northwestern Minnesota was cited earlier this month for illegally hauling a shed.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the incident happened on Nov. 19 in Pennington County, just west of Thief River Falls. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the truck on Center Avenue North, then asked for a state trooper to come to the scene and help navigate commercial vehicle laws.
The truck was hauling a 36-foot wide shed. The driver did not have proper permits or an escort vehicle for the haul. The state trooper cited the driver for various violations.