McCarthy: Aaron Rodgers Could Practice Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sitting at 9-2 with a three game division lead over the second place Lions, the Vikings should be feeling pretty comfortable right now.

But Vikings fans know better than almost any NFL fan base that the other shoe could drop at any moment.

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy dropped some news Friday morning which probably sent an all-too-familiar chill down Vikings fans’ spines: Aaron Rodgers may return to practice Saturday.

Rodgers broke his collarbone in the Packers’ Week 6 game against the Vikings. The Vikings went on to win 23-10. Rodgers has not played since and the Vikings have not lost a game since.

McCarthy said Rodgers will work out Friday and could have a “trial return” to practice Saturday.

The Packers were 4-1 before Rodgers’ injury and now sit at 5-6. Rodgers was placed on injured reserve following his injury and is not eligible to return until Week 15, when the Packers play the Panthers in Carolina.

The Vikings head to Lambeau Field to play the Packers in Week 16.

In his regular season career against the Vikings, Rodgers has completed more than 68 percent of his passes for 4,571 yards, 39 touchdowns and only six interceptions. His record against the Vikings is 12-7, and he’s only lost to them at Lambeau twice.

While the Vikings have a significant lead in the division, if the Packers can stay afloat until Rodger’s return, they could sneak into the playoffs as a wild card.

Apropos of nothing, here’s a reminder that the Super Bowl will be held in the Vikings’ home stadium this year.